Technicolor has announced the appointment of Richard Moat as CEO, taking over from Frédéric Rose, who had been in situ for 11 years. He is a turnaround specialist, with a telecoms background, and is tasked with accelerating growth, value creation and financial sustainability. The Q3 trading update indicated improvements in adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, as anticipated. We have made minor downward adjustments to our full year and FY20 forecasts to reflect the shift in mix. The valuation remains well below that of peers and our DCF-derived level of €2.10.

