The United States government is looking into reports that Hurd's Bank off Malta has become a staging ground for ship-to-ship transfers to hide Russia's supplying of chemicals that Venezuela's industry desperately needs to dilute its heavy crude. The naphtha shipped to Venezuela via Malta this year has was usually loaded from the Black sea port of Tuapse. Venezuela reportedly received at least 616,000 barrels of petrol and 500,000 of vacuum gas oil (VGO) via Malta.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...