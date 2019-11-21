Fiorano Software to Deliver PSD2 Compliance at IIG Bank (Malta) Ltd.

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiorano Software, a leading Enterprise Middleware, API Management and Banking Solutions Specialist, announced today that IIG Bank (Malta) Ltd. has chosen Fiorano to deliver PSD2 Compliance and Open Banking capabilities. Fiorano PSD2 Accelerator will be substantially reducing the implementation time, cost and uncertainty risks related to PSD2 at IIG Bank (Malta) Ltd.

Alan Bartoli, IT Manager, IIG Bank (Malta) Ltd. says,"The implementation of Fiorano PSD2 Accelerator was straight forward thanks to the sound project management and outstanding knowledge of the technical people of the Fiorano team. We opted for Fiorano PSD2 Accelerator due to the already proven expertise the solution has in API management and ease of interfacing with the core banking solution."

The Fiorano PSD2 Accelerator will be facilitating access to account information and beyond through PSD2 APIs, enabling the bank to develop innovative new services for its customers. It will open the access to bank's data to Third Party Providers for developing services to bring together accounts from multiple institutions into a single customer view. The Fiorano PSD2 Accelerator combines multiple components required by banks into a single, pre-integrated technology stack helping them deliver ASPSP interfaces while addressing key technical PSD2 considerations related to Access to Account (XS2A), Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), Common and Secure Channels of Communication (CSC) and TPP Identity & Regulatory Checking.

About IIG Bank (Malta) Ltd.:



Established in 2010, IIG Bank has a global presence within international trade and commodity finance, with best-in-class interest rates offerings returns to customers. Its services include prime accounts, term deposit accounts, international trade finance, corporate banking, remittances/settlements, currency exchange and Internet banking.

About Fiorano Software:

Fiorano Software, a Silicon Valley based USA (California) Corporation is a trusted provider of digital business backplane and enterprise integration middleware, high performance messaging and peer-to-peer distributed systems, API management and banking solutions, since 1995. Fiorano operates through its worldwide offices and a global network of technology partners and value-added resellers. Global companies including NASA, AT&T Wireless, Federal Bank, Bank of Kigali, Commercial Bank of Africa, Canadia Bank and the NHS have deployed Fiorano to drive innovation through open, standards-based, event-driven, real-time solutions yielding unprecedented productivity.

