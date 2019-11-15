Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC ("the Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

15 November 2019

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business Monday, 30 September 2019, which was announced on Tuesday, 1 October 2019, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its final results for the year ended 30 September 2019.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its final results for the year ended 30 September 2019, expected to be on or after 17 December 2019.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

020 3 170 8732