The past year has marked a watershed moment in the global energy transition, driven primarily by the fact that public awareness of the challenges posed by climate change has skyrocketed.The public is, for the first time, taking it upon itself to participate in addressing climate change, whether through protests to shift policy, or through consumer activism and economic action. Europe's green wave is showing no signs of slowing down, and it is becoming increasingly apparent that companies will need to evolve their offerings to keep up with demand. The one industry that is best positioned to benefit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...