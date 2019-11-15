ScotGems Plc - Publication of Circular
London, November 15
From: ScotGems PLC
LEI: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13
Date:15 November 2019
ScotGems PLC
Publication of Circular
ScotGems PLC (the "Company") has today published a circular in connection with the recommended proposals to amend the Company's investment policy. Further to the announcement made by the Company on 22 October 2019, the Board, together with the Company's new portfolio managers, is recommending that the Company's investment policy be amended in order to: (i) increase the number of investments permitted within the Company's portfolio; and (ii) clarify that the Company's focus will continue to be on Small Cap Companies which are primarily listed in Emerging Markets as opposed to Small Cap Companies listed on any global stock market.
The proposed changes to the Company's investment policy are considered to be a material change requiring the approval of Shareholders in accordance with the Listing Rules.
Accordingly, the circular published by the Company today convenes a general meeting at which the appropriate the shareholder authority will be sought to amend the Company's investment policy (the "General Meeting"). The General Meeting will be held at 12 noon on 9 December 2019 at the offices of Finsbury Circus House, 15 Finsbury Circus, Finsbury, London EC2M 7EB
A copy of the circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do. A copy of the circular will also be available on the Company's website, www.scotgems.com.
