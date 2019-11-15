Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2019
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

15 November 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchaseAggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchasedHighest price paid per share (USX)Lowest price paid per share (USX)Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)Trading venue
8 November 201910051.3251.3251.320000BATS Global Markets Secondary
Exchange ("BYX")
8 November 20191,70051.31551.351.307059CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX")
8 November 201975,28551.6351.2351.399939New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
8 November 201910051.3251.3251.320000OTC Markets ("OTC")
8 November 20192,61551.3251.351.311503NYSE Arca ("PSE")
8 November 201920051.3251.351.310000CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA")
11 November 201980,00051.6951.151.405868NYSE
12 November 201920051.2751.2751.270000BATS Global Markets ("BATS")
12 November 201910051.2751.2751.270000IEX ("IEXG")
12 November 201978,10051.7751.1651.435914NYSE
12 November 20191,50051.2751.2651.269333PSE
12 November 201910051.2751.2751.270000XDEA
13 November 201936652.0452.0152.025027BATS
13 November 201920152.0552.0152.025124BYX
13 November 201978852.0452.03552.038096NASDAQ ("NASDAQ")
13 November 20198252.0552.0552.050000NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX")
13 November 201965,93452.1951.4151.949392NYSE
13 November 201920052.0452.03552.037500PSE
13 November 201942952.0452.0152.033007XDEA

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased:Coca-Cola European Partners plc
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
Dates of purchases:8, 11, 12, 13 and 14 November 2019
Investment firm:Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/7391/191115_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

