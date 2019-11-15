COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

15 November 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Highest price paid per share (USX) Lowest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 8 November 2019 100 51.32 51.32 51.320000 BATS Global Markets Secondary

Exchange ("BYX") 8 November 2019 1,700 51.315 51.3 51.307059 CFX Alternative Trading ("CFX") 8 November 2019 75,285 51.63 51.23 51.399939 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 8 November 2019 100 51.32 51.32 51.320000 OTC Markets ("OTC") 8 November 2019 2,615 51.32 51.3 51.311503 NYSE Arca ("PSE") 8 November 2019 200 51.32 51.3 51.310000 CBOE EDGA Equity Exchange ("XDEA") 11 November 2019 80,000 51.69 51.1 51.405868 NYSE 12 November 2019 200 51.27 51.27 51.270000 BATS Global Markets ("BATS") 12 November 2019 100 51.27 51.27 51.270000 IEX ("IEXG") 12 November 2019 78,100 51.77 51.16 51.435914 NYSE 12 November 2019 1,500 51.27 51.26 51.269333 PSE 12 November 2019 100 51.27 51.27 51.270000 XDEA 13 November 2019 366 52.04 52.01 52.025027 BATS 13 November 2019 201 52.05 52.01 52.025124 BYX 13 November 2019 788 52.04 52.035 52.038096 NASDAQ ("NASDAQ") 13 November 2019 82 52.05 52.05 52.050000 NYSE - National Exchange ("NSX") 13 November 2019 65,934 52.19 51.41 51.949392 NYSE 13 November 2019 200 52.04 52.035 52.037500 PSE 13 November 2019 429 52.04 52.01 52.033007 XDEA

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14 November 2019 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at: https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/7391/191115_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_trade_details_calcs.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

------------------------



