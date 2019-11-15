Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 14-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.83p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 346.33p INCLUDING current year revenue 354.89p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16