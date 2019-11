The "Poland Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude Behaviour Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card market (value terms) in Poland increased at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.9%, increasing from US$ 1,394.0 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,817.8 million by 2023.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Poland. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Report Scope

Reason to Buy

In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2014-2023) for gift cards and incentive cards in Poland.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Poland: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.



