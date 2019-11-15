Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M620 ISIN: KYG6427W1042 Ticker-Symbol: 3ND 
Frankfurt
15.11.19
08:20 Uhr
2,060 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,080
2,120
13:37
2,080
2,120
14:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NETDRAGON
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LTD2,0600,00 %