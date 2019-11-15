Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2019
WKN: 917165 ISIN: DK0015998017 
15.11.2019 | 14:05
Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic to Present at Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - November 15, 2019 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today that Paul Chaplin, President & CEO will provide a corporate presentation at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 3:20 pm GMT (4:20 pm CET).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at http://bit.ly/33G7FsV.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications. Phone +45 61 77 47 43
U.S.: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors (US), Tel: +1 781 686 9600

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapies against infectious diseases and cancer. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates intended to unlock the power of the immune system to improve public health with a focus on high unmet medical needs. In addition to our long-standing collaboration with the U.S. government on the development and supply of medical countermeasures, including the only FDA-approved, non-replicating smallpox vaccine, our infectious disease pipeline comprises a proprietary RSV program as well as vaccine candidates for Ebola, HPV, HBV and HIV, which are developed through a strategic partnership with Janssen. Additionally, we have developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, designed to alter the disease course by eliciting a robust and broad anti-cancer immune response while maintaining a favorable benefit-risk profile. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.comor follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic.

