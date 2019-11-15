Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic to Present at Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - November 15, 2019 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today that Paul Chaplin, President & CEO will provide a corporate presentation at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 3:20 pm GMT (4:20 pm CET).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at http://bit.ly/33G7FsV .

Contacts

Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications. Phone +45 61 77 47 43

U.S.: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors (US), Tel: +1 781 686 9600