Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Forages For Success With WallaBee Version 3.0 App Update

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK:FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has released a new update to the WallaBee application. The latest update, version 3.0, includes a number of new features, a major app redesign, and more.

"Months of designing, building, and testing have gone into this new version of the app," said Robbie McGuire, WallaBee Product Manager. "We are excited to finally release the first step toward a better future with WallaBee."

The WallaBee app redesign makes it easier than ever to navigate with a new home screen section, instead of a limited tab environment. This new layout is divided into a number of options including My Collection, My Pouch, Explore, and more. The home screen can be easily accessed anywhere in the app, and a new side drawer navigation has also been implemented to quickly jump to other major areas.

One of the key features of version 3.0 of the WallaBee app is the inclusion of in-app purchases where players can earn a number of tools to help them along their journey. Players can now easily purchase Royal Jellies, which can be swapped for other Goodies and special limited bundles. The ability to purchase products in-app is also connected to a new inventory section where players can see their quantity of on-hand Goodies like Honeycombs, Item Locks, Royal Jellies, and Chest Keys.

Another exciting feature introduced in the newest update is Hive Chests. Players can open Hive Chests to get all kinds of Goodies, including a variety of combinations. A special daily Chest is available for players to claim every 24 hours, while other types of Hive Chests can be found via foraging. Players can open Hive Chests by triggering a timer or they can claim them immediately with a Chest Key.

For a more detailed breakdown of WallaBee version 3.0's new features visit the WallaBee Blog.

Containing more than 2,200 beautifully crafted items to collect in over 170 sets, WallaBee is a virtual card-collecting game that incorporates real world locations where players can forage. When players reach a distinct GPS marker they can earn Set Items, Honeycombs and more. With a worldwide community and new items released regularly, players must forage, mix, and trade to acquire new items and complete sets. For more information on WallaBee visit https://www.wallabeegame.com/.

