Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global, integrated joint preservation and regenerative therapies company with products leveraging its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform, today announced its participation in two upcoming international conferences the MEDICA 2019 International Trade Fair on November 18-21 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and the International Cartilage Regeneration and Joint Preservation Society (ICRS) Focus Meeting on November 21-22 in Vienna, Austria.

"We are excited to showcase our deep and innovative portfolio of osteoarthritis pain management and joint preservation and restoration therapies before the international medical community," said Joseph Darling, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anika Therapeutics. "We look forward to engaging with medical professionals from across the globe and exploring how our products can enhance their practices."

Anika will showcase its HYALOFAST regenerative therapy and its viscosupplement portfolio, including CINGAL, at the events. Anika's orthopedic therapies are available in more than 65 countries worldwide, and the Company is focused on expanding its portfolio across the joint preservation and restoration continuum of care.

The ICRS Focus Meeting will also feature Anika's HYALOFAST regenerative therapy as part of its surgical skills workshop, a comprehensive wet lab focused on cartilage regeneration and repair procedures.

Dr. Alberto Gobbi: OASI Bioresearch Foundation, Milano Italy; Biomaterial Augmentation: Hyalofast Knee

Prof. Stefan Nehrer, Orthopaedic Surgeon at the Department for Orthopaedic Surgery at the University Hospital in Krems; Professor for Tissue Engineering at Centre for Regenerative Medicine and Head of Department for Biomedicine and Health Sciences at Danube University Krems Austria; Biomaterial Augmentation: Hyalofast Ankle

About MEDICA

The MEDICA is the world's largest medical trade fair for medical technology, electromedical equipment, laboratory equipment, diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. The fair takes place once a year in Dusseldorf and is open to trade visitors only. Rising life expectancy, medical progress and the growing awareness of the people for their health are helping to increase the demand for modern treatment methods. This is where the Medica grabs and provides the medical device industry a central market for innovative products and systems that result in an important contribution to the efficiency and quality of patient care. The exhibition is divided into the areas of electromedicine and medical technology, information and communication technology, physiotherapy and orthopedic technology, disposables, commodities and consumer goods, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. Overall, the event draws over 5,000 exhibitors from 65+ countries and 120,000 visitors from over 150 countries.

About ICRS

The ICRS (International Cartilage Regeneration and Joint Preservation Society) is the main forum for international collaboration in cartilaginous tissue research that brings together basic scientists, clinical researchers, physicians and members of industry, engaged or interested in the field of articular biology, its genetic basis and regenerative medicine. It provides continuing education and training to physicians and scientists with an active interest in the prevention and treatment of joint disease to improve patient care through regenerative medicine approaches.

About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) is a global, integrated joint preservation and regenerative therapies company based in Bedford, Mass. Anika is committed to delivering therapies to improve the lives of patients across a continuum of care from osteoarthritis pain management to joint preservation and restoration. The Company has more than two decades of global expertise commercializing more than 20 products based on its proprietaryhyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform.

