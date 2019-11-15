American Diversified Holding Corp.: American Diversified Holdings Corp. (ADHC) & Real Estate Subsidiary Keene Developments Announcing Business Plans

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:ADHC) https://americandiversifiedholding.com operating subsidiary Keene Realty Developments is pleased to update its holding company ADHC shareholders of its operations and affairs.

Keene Realty Developments https://keenedevelopments.com/ is a debt-free company. We seek to purchase distress properties in highly desirable tourist type areas. Our current holdings include interests in Ontario Canada Florida USA Riviera Maya (Cancun) Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica, and regions near Valencia Spain. Most of our properties are rented via social type accommodation platforms such as AIrBnb FlipKey and others. The portfolio is a small boutique type one by real estate developers standards of about $ 5 million dollars. Our properties show a return of about 7% . Being debt-free allows us allot of flexibility to compete competitively and maintain a high occupancy rate. Currently, we are exploring a development site for 20 plus custom homes in the Jaco area of Costa Rica and we are also in discussions with a California based builder to build or cooperate on a joint venture on some very unique and Europian type micro-homes which will make our product very affordable in a very unaffordable California market place.

Recently we increased our share structure in Nevada without any update to our shareholder base. This was done in anticipation of moving forward with the aforementioned plans and the previously announced Spanish winery and USA based CBD Company. These mergers and acquisitions are well under way. More updates will follow on these upcoming events.

In other news and events, the company OTC Markets icon rank will be addressed in due time. Currently, the management is attempting to recover certain shares that were issued by ex-management and their consultants Pat Rost Esq via legal means. Whilst it is unfortunate that all of our followers are burdened with the negative denotation or a stop rank on OTC Markets, in the long run, the long term benefits will in managements opinion far outweigh the current short term discomfort.

More details will follow on a timely basis. Readers are reminded to visit ADHC corporate site including OTC MARKETS and SEC filings section.

