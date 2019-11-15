Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 3.4p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 30 December 2019 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 29 November 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 28 November 2019.

Paul Griggs

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

T: 020 3753 1000

15 November 2019