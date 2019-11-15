Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, November 15
Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend
The Directors are pleased to declare a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 3.4p per ordinary share. This dividend is payable on 30 December 2019 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 29 November 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 28 November 2019.
.
Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
T: 020 3753 1000
15 November 2019