Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Enters Saudi Arabia with New Regional Partner Zedan Group

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") a leader in the energy efficiency and smart building sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology is pleased to announce that it, through its wholly owned subsidiary CEM Specialties Inc. (collectively "Kontrol" or the "Company"), has entered the Saudi Arabian energy and emission compliance market.

"We see great opportunity in this expansion to Saudi Arabia especially in the areas of technology deployment for improved emission compliance and real-time management of energy," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy.

Kontrol and its new regional partner the Zedan Group ("Zedan") have entered into a letter of understanding (LOU) whereby Zedan will distribute Kontrol's emission compliance and energy IOT and Cloud technology. Further to the LOU Kontrol and Zedan are negotiating preferred distribution rights driven by sales volumes. Under the terms of the LOU Zedan will provide Kontrol with opportunities from its established customer base and Kontrol will support Zedan as a distributor and solution provider.

"To have success in Saudi Arabia, a strong local partner with an established customer base is essential. We look forward to supporting the Zedan team as they grow their solutions to customers which include government, industrial and the oil and gas sectors," says Gary Saunders, President of CEM Specialties Inc.

"Zedan Group is a conglomerate that is focussed on engineering, procurement and construction in the infrastructure and energy sectors, with customers including large integrated national and global leaders such as Saudi Aramco, SABIC, Al Khafji Joint Operations (KJO) and Saudi Electricity Co," says Adam Majzoub, Business Development Manager, Zedan. "Kontrol and CEM Specialities provide us with a robust platform of solutions and technologies that we are excited to bring to our customers."

Kontrol and Zedan have started the process of exploring specific customer opportunities while ensuring Kontrol's solutions and technologies meet all the certification requirements of the region.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency and smart building sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

About Zedan Group

Zedan Group is based in Al-Khobar, Eastern province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Zedan Group consists of a number of companies that focus on engineering, procurement and construction in the infrastructure and energy sectors, with customers including Saudi Aramco, SABIC, Al Khafji Joint Operations (KJO) and Saudi Electricity Co. Our company was founded to capitalize on new opportunities in the following sectors: Power and Water Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals Engineering Maritime Our ongoing focus is, enhancing value and market need through sustaining strength and operational flexibility combined with our skilled work force. Further, our philosophy is to serve the requirement and growth of the Saudi energy sector by providing our services and supply of equipment through around Saudi entities or through the strategic creation partnerships with internationally renowned companies, where we both leverage and combine our know how's to the benefit of the growth of our Saudi energy economy. Zedan Group recognizes its role as a corporate citizen in the communities we work as well as our global community. We are proud of our long-standing commitment towards our market-place and economy.

Additional information about Zedan Group found on its website www.zedangroup.com

Forward-Looking Information

