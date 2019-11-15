The new cell is based on a p-type transparent conductor made of carbon nanotube fibers. Compared to current realized efficiencies of amorphous cells, that of the new device is said to be 16% higher.Scientists led by the Laboratory of Nanomaterials at the Skoltech Center for Photonics and Quantum Materials (CPQM) in Moscow claim to have developed a solar cell based on amorphous silicon with an efficiency of around 8.8%. This achievement, the researchers explained, was made possible by a novel p-type flexible transparent conductor made of carbon nanotube fibers, which enabled the manufacturing of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...