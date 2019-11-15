Lumbee Guaranty Bank Reports 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings

Company reports stable earnings, steady growth and improving credit quality

$2.28 million in net income for the first nine months of 2019

Annual growth of 3% for loans and 2% for assets and deposits

Nonperforming loans continue to decline

PEMBROKE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2019 / For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTC PINK:LUMB) ("Lumbee" or "Bank"), reported net income of $804,000, or earnings per share of $0.24, compared to net income of $868,000, or earnings per share of $0.25, for the same period in 2018. For the nine-month period ended as of the same date, Lumbee reported net income of $2.278 million in 2019, or earnings per share of $0.67, compared to net income of $2.350 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, or earnings per share of $0.69.

As of September 30, 2019, Lumbee reported assets of $346.2 million, an increase of almost 2% over assets of $340.4 million as of September 30, 2018. Loans were up over 3% to $190.3 million, compared to loans of $184.0 million reported September 30, 2018. Deposits grew to $299.5 million at quarter-end, an increase of 1.5% over September 30, 2018 deposits of $295.1 million. Capital levels remained strong, as shareholders equity totaled $41.0 million, or 12% of assets at September 30, 2019, versus $37.3 million, or 11% of assets at the year-ago date.

Earnings in the third quarter of 2019 were slightly below the year-ago figures, yet still beat expectations by $0.01/share. The Bank's capital position remains strong, as all capital ratios exceed the regulatory minimums to be considered "Well Capitalized". Lastly, nonperforming assets decreased by 22% from the third quarter of 2018.

"Our primary goal is to continue to pursue strategies designed to grow shareholder value." said Kyle R. Chavis, Chief Executive Officer of Lumbee. "We look forward to continuing our positive impact on the economy of southeastern NC by seeking to meet the financial needs of our customers. We are also pleased to announce that as of November 5, 2019, Raymond James became our primary market maker, and our common stock is now publicly traded on the OTC-Pink under the stock symbol LUMB. We have since applied to join the OTC-QX and look forward to approval and listing. This trading symbol only applies to the Bank's common stock and does not cover the Bank's Class A common stock. Shareholders who want to sell shares of their Class A common stock should contact our corporate office"

Lumbee Guaranty Bank is a community bank headquartered in Pembroke, NC and serves Robeson, Cumberland, and Hoke Counties through its network of thirteen strategically located branch offices over the three-county area.

The information as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as presented is unaudited. This news release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, for various reasons, including our ability to manage growth, substantial changes in financial markets, regulatory changes, changes in interest rates, loss of deposits and loan demand to other savings and financial institutions, and changes in real estate values and the real estate market.



LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK Balance Sheets (unaudited) September 30, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 4,370 $ 4,539 Interest-earning deposits with banks 26,766 32,976 Total cash and cash equivalents 31,136 37,515 Net Investments 103,411 95,990 Loans receivable 189,942 183,629 Allowance for loan losses 2,171 2,096 Net loans receivable 187,771 181,533 Bank premises & equipment, net 8,847 8,608 Other assets 14,994 16,749 Total assets $ 346,159 $ 340,395 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits, Money market & NOW $ 188,472 $ 186,789 Savings 25,943 24,357 Time deposits 85,117 83,959 Total deposits 299,532 295,105 Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurchase 573 642 Other borrowed money 861 2,999 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,098 4,303 Total liabilities 305,064 303,049 Total shareholders' equity 41,095 37,346 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 346,159 $ 340,395 Book value per share $ 12.02 $ 10.93

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK Statement of Operations (unaudited) Nine Months Ended, September 30, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income 10,889 9,869 Interest Expense 1,313 688 Net Interest Income 9,576 9,181 Provision for loan losses - 99 Net Interest Income after provision 9,576 9,082 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,010 1,069 Other 529 564 Total noninterest Income 1,539 1,633 Personnel costs 4,714 4,632 Occupancy and equipment 971 951 Data processing fees 1,036 863 Other 1,749 1,554 Total noninterest expense 8,470 8,000 Net Income before income taxes 2,645 2,715 Income taxes 367 365 Net Income 2,278 2,350 Net income per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.69

LUMBEE GUARANTY BANK Statement of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended, September 30, 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income 3,666 3,494 Interest Expense 473 307 Net Interest Income 3,193 3,187 Provision for loan losses - 74 Net Interest Income after provision 3,193 3,113 Service charges on deposit accounts 353 362 Other 186 136 Total noninterest Income 539 498 Personnel costs 1,558 1,461 Occupancy and equipment 350 307 Data processing fees 359 296 Other 526 531 Total noninterest expense 2,793 2,595 Net Income before income taxes 939 1,016 Income taxes 135 147 Net Income 804 868





