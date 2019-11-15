CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Franchise Expands in Eastern New York with Opening of CPR Rensselaer

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates Tim O'Connor on the opening of his third franchise location. CPR Rensselaer in eastern New York joins the industry-leading network of over 800 electronic repair stores across the world.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Rensselaer, please visit: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/rensselaer-ny/.

"Given the success Tim has seen in his other CPR stores, we are very confident in his ability to lead this third team. The addition of CPR Rensselaer presents an opportunity for our network to expand in eastern New York," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair.

Rensselaer is directly adjacent to Albany, New York's capital city, with the Hudson River splitting the two regions. This industrial city is home to many historical sites, museums and attractions, and an eclectic dining and arts scene. Tim and his technicians look forward to not only serving Rensselaer city residents, but also the county's population of roughly 160,000. CPR will be a great resource for the nearly 8,000 who attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a distinguished private university in Troy. All residents can depend on CPR Rensselaer for fast and reliable repair on their smartphones, tablets, laptops/computers, and other electronic devices.

"I'm proud to bring affordable repair services to yet another community. My technicians are well-versed in their trade, and have years of experience perfecting the art of technology repair," said store owner, Tim.

Tim first joined the CPR network in 2018 with the opening of his two other stores in Syracuse and Liverpool, New York. In addition to his passion for technology, Tim also enjoys the outdoors, sports, and spending time with his two sons.

When in need of a high-quality repair for a cracked screen, broken button, water damage, or other device-related issue, look no further than CPR Rensselaer.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Rensselaer is located at:

274 Troy Road

Rensselaer, NY 12144

Please contact the store at 518-326-5025 or via email: repairs@cpr-rensselaer.com

Please visit the website:

https://www.cellphonerepair.com/rensselaer-ny/

Tim's other stores are located at:

CPR Syracuse

145 Marshall Street

Syracuse, NY 13210

315-422-4277

CPR Liverpool

318 Oswego Street

Liverpool, NY 13088

315-457-4277

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

