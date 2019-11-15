The "Italy Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents key statistics on the Italian broadband market, including the burgeoning fibre sector. It also assesses the wireless market, detailing the regulatory treatment for WiMAX auctions, and providing broadband subscriber forecasts.

In the Italian broadband market there is strong competition within the DSL sector, supplemented by a vibrant fibre sector spearheaded by investment efforts from Telecom Italia, other telcos and municipal governments. In the absence of effective cross-platform competition from cable networks, services based on upgraded DSL networks have benefited from the market entry of new players such as Vodafone.

Regulatory measures have also been introduced to facilitate access to NGNs, while the government is investing 4 billion to provide broadband across the country. The wholesale provider Open Fibre has extended fibre-based broadband access to underserved areas and signed wholesale access agreements with a number of operators, including Sky Italia which is expected to launch broadband services in the northern Spring of 2019.

Key Developments:

Regulator consults on extending 3.5GHz licenses;

Fastwebs fibre network reaching about 60% of the population;

SINFI infrastructure registry helping to reduce cost of deploying fibre by a third;

Milans Metroweb acquired by Enel;

Fastweb extends TIM fibre venture;

Report update includes the regulators market data reports to March 2018, telcos operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Broadband statistics

1.2 Government support

1.3 National Broadband Plan

2 Forecasts broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

3 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

4 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

4.1 Telecom Italia

4.2 Fastweb

4.3 Tiscali

4.4 Wind Tre

4.5 Vectoring DSL

5 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Telecom Italia

5.3 Fastweb

5.4 Other networks

5.5 Other developments

6 Other fixed broadband services

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Metroweb

Fastweb

Vodafone Italy

Tiscali

Wind Tre

BT Italia



