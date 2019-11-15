The "Lithuania Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a wide range of statistical data on Lithuania's fixed and wireless broadband markets, including subscriber forecasts.

Lithuania has one of the highest broadband penetration rates in Europe, while its focus on fibre networks has provided the country with one of the most mature fibre markets in the region. Regulatory measures have ensured that there is effective competition to the incumbent telco Telia Lithuania, though the company retains an effective monopoly on DSL services.

ISPs have focussed in IP-delivered services and bundled offers, which has encouraged investment in fibre infrastructure as a delivery platform. Widespread internet usage has also resulted in a fast-emerging internet society, with a range of ICT services improving social and economic development, and with various e-commerce, e-government, e-education and e-health services increasingly available and used.

Key Developments:

Cgates expands through additional acquisitions;

Lithuanian FttP penetration ranked third highest in Europe;

Skynet covering 8,500 apartments in Vilnius with FttP;

Government develops RAIN project extending fibre backbone to rural areas;

Telias fibre networks reach three-quarters of the population;

Report update includes the regulators market data to March 2018, telcos financial and operating data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Market analysis

1.2 Broadband statistics

1.3 Forecasts fixed broadband subscribers 2019; 2021; 2023

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

4.1 Infrastructure sharing

5 Other fixed broadband services

5.1 Fixed wireless (Wi-Fi and WiMAX)

6 Digital economy

6.1 E-government

6.2 Infrastructure

6.3 E-health

7 Digital media

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bundled services

7.3 Videostreaming

Companies Mentioned

Telia Lietuvos

Vinita

Tele2

Balticum TV

Cgates

