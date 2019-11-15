China General Nuclear Power Group is reportedly preparing to invest almost $2.5 billion into a huge solar project - plus 2 GW of wind turbines - in the autonomous province of Inner Mongolia. Local authorities say the massive project will be complete in 2021.Sources in Beijing have told pv magazine the state-owned China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) is preparing to invest RMB17 billion ($2.43 billion) in renewables generation capacity in northern China, including 1 GW of solar panels. The nuclear power company is also planning 2 GW of onshore wind capacity, with all the facilities to be built ...

