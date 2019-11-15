The "Norway Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report profiles Norway's mobile voice and data market, providing statistics on the main operators, a review of the key regulatory issues, and a snapshot of the consumer market for services.

Norway's mobile market is dominated by Telenor Mobil and Telia (formerly NetCom before being rebranded in 2016). The joint venture Mobile Norway was part-owned by Tele2 until the failure of Tele2 to secure spectrum at auction in December 2013 led the company to sell its Norwegian operations. This directly benefitted the new entrant Ice.net, owned by AINMT Holdings, which did secure spectrum at auction and which gained Network Norway's customer base as part of the deal enforced by the telecom regulator. Voice and data services from these operators are supplemented by those from a growing number of MVNOs.

The country has near comprehensive LTE coverage, while both Telenor and Telia are looking to close their 3G and 2G networks (by 2020 and 2025 respectively), focussing instead on LTE and 5G technologies.

The mobile broadband sector has been bolstered by the auction of spectrum in the 900MHz band in May 2018 and in the 700MHz and 21MHz band in June 2019. Additional spectrum in the 700MHz band is expected to be auctioned for mobile broadband use (5G) in 2021.

Key developments:

Regulator completes 700MHz auction, consults on release of additional spectrum for 5G;

Telenor Group assigned to manage a major European 5G project, sets up a second IoT lab;

Telenor partners with Huawei to trial 5G technologies;

Telia achieves speeds of 1Gb/s on its LTE infrastructure;

Telenor looks to VoLTE as it aims to close its 2G and 3G networks by 2025;

Report update includes the regulators market data to December 2018, telcos operating and financial data to Q2 2019, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

2.2 Mobile voice

2.3 Mobile data

2.4 Mobile broadband

3 Regulatory issues

3.1 Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions

3.2 Roaming

3.3 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

3.4 Mobile termination rates (MTRs)

4 Mobile infrastructure

4.1 Analogue networks

4.2 Digital networks

4.3 Other infrastructure developments

5 Major mobile operators

5.1 Telenor Mobil

5.2 Telia Norway

5.3 Mobile Norway

5.4 Teletopia

5.5 Ice

5.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

6 Mobile content and applications

6.1 Location-based services

6.2 M-commerce

7 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

Telenor Mobil

Telia (NetCom)

Mobile Norway

Teletopia

Tele2.

