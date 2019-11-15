Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WYU5 ISIN: SE0005190238 Ticker-Symbol: NCYD 
Stuttgart
15.11.19
15:26 Uhr
13,055 Euro
+0,060
+0,46 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
TELE2 AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELE2 AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,020
13,265
17:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELE2 AB B
TELE2 AB B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELE2 AB B13,055+0,46 %
TELENOR ASA16,760+2,51 %
TELIA COMPANY AB3,962+0,30 %