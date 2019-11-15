The interactive children's books market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The frequency of reading at a young age has a positive impact on how a child performs at school. Inculcating reading habit enhances creativity, improves vocabulary, and strengthens the overall productivity of children. The increasing awareness of such benefits of reading is expected to boost the demand for interactive children's books during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the evolution of personalized storybooks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Interactive Children's Books Market: Evolution of Personalized Storybooks

Personalized storybooks are gaining traction among parents, as they have been recognized as a powerful tool to motivate children to engage in various educational activities. Personalized storybooks increase the sense of ownership by providing children with an option to add their own text, sound, or pictures. Furthermore, digital books enhance the level of personalization by adding children's own voice-overs or digital drawings. Such features and advantages of personalized storybooks will increase their demand over the next five years, thereby, driving the interactive children's books market growth during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the growth in the e-commerce and m-commerce market, along with the transition to digital books will have a significant impact on the growth of the interactive children's books market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Interactive Children's Books Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the interactive children's books market by type (physical books, and e-books), distribution channel (offline and online) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the interactive children's books market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the interactive children's books market share in APAC can be attributed to several factors such as the rise in the number of children within the age group of 0-14 years, significant increase in the number of children's books publishers, and an expansion of the urban population base.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

