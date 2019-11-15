The "Slovenia Mobile Infrastructure, Broadband, Operators Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers analyses and statistics on the Slovenian mobile market, including updates on operators and regulatory measures.

Slovenia's competitive mobile market has four mobile network operators and a small number of mobile virtual network operators, operating in a country with a potential market of just over two million people. With a relatively high mobile penetration rate, telcos have branched into offering both mobile and fixed-line services, aiming to retain customers through bundled products. This strategy saw the cableco Telemach acquire Tumobil, and Si.mobil merge with Amis Telekom, with both of the latter being rebranded as A1 Slovenia in April 2017.

The regulator has addressed the need of mobile operators to be provided with more spectrum. In 2013 additional concessions were made available, while a significant multi-spectrum auction was held in 2014. An auction for left-over spectrum in the 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands was held in late 2016, with Telemach securing all three blocks on offer. Another auction for fixed-wireless broadband services using spectrum in the 3.5GHz, 10GHz and 12GHz bands will mainly be for the provision of fixed-wireless broadband services.

Mobile spectrum licenses have stipulated population coverage targets as well as the delivery of mobile broadband nationally, offering data of at least 10Mb/s.

Key developments:

A1 Slovenia trials carrier aggregation technology to provide data at up to 877.5Mb/s;

Regulator and Ministry of Public Administration initiate trials for 5G technologies;

Telemach secures remaining spectrum in the 1800MHz and 2100MHz bands, acquires the fibre network operator Maxtel;

Regulator opens consultation into auction of spectrum in the 3.5GHz, 10GHz and 12GHz bands;

Contract awarded to build a GSM-R network across the national railway network;

Report update includes the regulator's market report to March 2019, telcos' financial and operating data to Q2 2019, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market analysis

2 Mobile statistics

2.1 General statistics

2.2 Mobile voice services

2.3 Mobile data services

2.4 Mobile broadband

3 Regulatory issues

3.1 Licensing

3.2 Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

3.3 Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)

3.4 Roaming

3.5 Mobile infrastructure

3.6 Other infrastructure developments

4 Major mobile operators

4.1 Telekom Slovenia

4.2 A1 Slovenia

4.3 Telemach Mobil

4.4 T-2

4.5 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

5 Mobile content and applications

6 Appendix Historic data

