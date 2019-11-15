The Kingdom of Jordan's government has signed an agreement with Jordan Islamic Bank to facilitate the financing of residential projects under the scheme. Selected projects will be entitled to a 30% rebate for installations up to 3.5 kW.The Jordan Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has signed an agreement with the Jordan Islamic Bank to support the fourth phase of the rebate program for residential PV systems and solar thermal collectors. The government said the support of the bank is intended to facilitate financing of residential projects. Under the program, customers will received rebates ...

