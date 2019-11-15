Kindred Goes Online in Pennsylvania

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Only a few weeks after launching the Unibet Sportsbook at Mohegan Sun Pocono, Kindred Group goes live with both online sports and casino in Pennsylvania. As of today, Unibet customers in Pennsylvania will be able to experience a full range of first-class sportsbook and casino products in a safe and secure environment.

Kindred Group (previously Unibet Group) takes its next significant step in the US market with the launch of both online sports and casino in Pennsylvania. The announcement is in line with the Group's strategy to establish a presence in what will most likely become the largest gambling market in the world. Kindred continues to adopt a local focus and global expertise wherever it operates, ensuring that customers can enjoy Unibet's full range of first-class sportsbook and casino products in a familiar, safe and secure environment.

"After a successful launch of our betting lounge, Unibet Sportsbook at Mohegan Sun Pocono, we are thrilled to take the partnership with Mohegan Sun online and bring the Pennsylvanian guests a state-of-the-art online gambling experience, including the best online casino games and an impressive online sportsbook", says Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US.

"We're thrilled to introduce to our customers an opportunity to place bets and game online within the state borders," said Aviram Alroy, Vice President of Interactive Gaming at Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. "Our sportsbook lounge is a highly engaging and joyful experience on-premises and Kindred Group are able to extend that experience online through our strategic partnership."

This is Kindred's second state in the US, after launching online casino and sportsbook earlier this year in New Jersey in partnership with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The launch of the online sportsbook and casino comes only weeks after the Kindred Group officially launched Unibet Sportsbook at Mohegan Sun Pocono, with Penn State football great, LaVar Arringon, on-hand for a special ribbon cutting.

"Mohegan Sun has been a great partner throughout the preparation for this launch and we are confident that this will be a long-term and successful relationship in bringing a top-quality product to Pennsylvania", continues Stan.

Kindred has previously communicated the partnership with Mohegan Sun Pocono to enter Pennsylvania. Together with the partnership with Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Union, Kindred sees this as a key building block in increasing Unibet's brand awareness in Pennsylvania. Kindred will use Pala Interactive's online gaming platform in Pennsylvania and will use Kambi's sport betting platform, which has also been communicated at an earlier stage.

