FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, November 15

FirstGroup plc

15 November 2019

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified today of the following transactions in the Company's shares:

  • A Person Closely Associated with Chairman David Martin purchased 100,000 shares at 111.55 pence per share;
  • Chief Executive Matthew Gregory purchased 23,177 shares at 107.86 pence per share;
  • Chief Financial Officer Ryan Mangold purchased 84,134 shares at an average price of 111.13 pence per share; and
  • A Person Closely Associated with Ryan Mangold purchased 5,373 shares at 110.68 pence per share.

Following these transactions, the aggregate beneficial holdings in the Company's shares of these Directors and the Persons Closely Associated with them are as follows:

David Martin100,000
Matthew Gregory425,063
Ryan Mangold187,007

The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 15 November 2019 and the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Silvana Glibota-Vigo

Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc

020 7725 3353

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Dan Hall
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Director David Martin
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
111.55 pence100,000
d)Aggregated Information



100,000

111,550
e)Date of the transaction15/11/2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Matthew Gregory
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Executive
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
107.86 pence

23,177


d)Aggregated Information



23,177

£24,988.71
e)Date of the transaction15/11/2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Ryan Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

111.13 pence

84,134

d)Aggregated Information



84,134

£93,498.11
e)Date of the transaction15/11/2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Nicole Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Director Ryan Mangold
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
110.68 pence


5,373



d)Aggregated Information



5,373

£5,946.83
e)Date of the transaction15/11/2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2019 PR Newswire