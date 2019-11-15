FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

15 November 2019

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified today of the following transactions in the Company's shares:

A Person Closely Associated with Chairman David Martin purchased 100,000 shares at 111.55 pence per share;

purchased 100,000 shares at per share; Chief Executive Matthew Gregory purchased 23,177 shares at 107.86 pence per share;

purchased 23,177 shares at per share; Chief Financial Officer Ryan Mangold purchased 84,134 shares at an average price of 111.13 pence per share; and

purchased 84,134 shares at an average price of per share; and A Person Closely Associated with Ryan Mangold purchased 5,373 shares at 110.68 pence per share.

Following these transactions, the aggregate beneficial holdings in the Company's shares of these Directors and the Persons Closely Associated with them are as follows:

David Martin 100,000 Matthew Gregory 425,063 Ryan Mangold 187,007

The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 15 November 2019 and the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Silvana Glibota-Vigo

Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc

020 7725 3353

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Dan Hall

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Person Closely Associated with Director David Martin b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each





GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction

Share Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 111.55 pence 100,000 d) Aggregated Information







100,000



111,550 e) Date of the transaction 15/11/2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Matthew Gregory

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Executive b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each





GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction

Share Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 107.86 pence



23,177





d) Aggregated Information







23,177



£24,988.71 e) Date of the transaction 15/11/2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Ryan Mangold

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each





GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction

Share Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

111.13 pence



84,134



d) Aggregated Information







84,134



£93,498.11 e) Date of the transaction 15/11/2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Nicole Mangold

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Person Closely Associated with Director Ryan Mangold b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93