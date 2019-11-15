FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, November 15
FirstGroup plc
15 November 2019
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified today of the following transactions in the Company's shares:
- A Person Closely Associated with Chairman David Martin purchased 100,000 shares at 111.55 pence per share;
- Chief Executive Matthew Gregory purchased 23,177 shares at 107.86 pence per share;
- Chief Financial Officer Ryan Mangold purchased 84,134 shares at an average price of 111.13 pence per share; and
- A Person Closely Associated with Ryan Mangold purchased 5,373 shares at 110.68 pence per share.
Following these transactions, the aggregate beneficial holdings in the Company's shares of these Directors and the Persons Closely Associated with them are as follows:
|David Martin
|100,000
|Matthew Gregory
|425,063
|Ryan Mangold
|187,007
The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 15 November 2019 and the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.
Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dan Hall
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with Director David Martin
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
100,000
111,550
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15/11/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Matthew Gregory
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
23,177
£24,988.71
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15/11/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ryan Mangold
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
84,134
£93,498.11
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15/11/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nicole Mangold
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with Director Ryan Mangold
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
5,373
£5,946.83
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15/11/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
