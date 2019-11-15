The "Czech Republic Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the country's fixed broadband market, profiling the key players, assessing access platforms and market trends and delivering a variety of insightful statistics as well as broadband subscriber forecasts.

Growth in the Czech Republic's fixed-line broadband market has slowed in line with higher penetration. The sector has more recently seen stronger growth in the cable and fibre sectors. The key player UPC has steadily upgraded its network to provide faster services based on DOCSIS3.1 technology. The company in May 2018 announced the sale of its businesses in several Central and eastern European markets to Vodafone Group, which will strengthen the latter's ability to offer converged services. The sale was completed in July 2019.

The migration away from DSL has largely been due to the expansion of fibre networks, which are being built out by a number of telcos. Fixed wireless broadband remains strong, with penetration among the highest in the EU. Indeed O2 Czech Republic expected that about half of its broadband customers would be on fixed wireless by 2020.

Widespread broadband access has laid the foundation for a developing internet society, with a range of online services and activities taking place.

Key developments:

O2 expecting half of its broadband services to be delivered by fixed wireless by 2020;

Vodafone acquires UPC Czechia from Liberty Global;

Regulator sets out conditions for a 3.6-3.8GHz spectrum auction;

Wireless broadband remaining popular;

Vodafone launches VDSL2 services;

RIO Media building one of the largest FttP networks;

BPL in Prague a success through SmartCity Platform;

Cloud computing now used by a quarter of businesses;

Broadband subscriber base shows steady growth;

Report update includes the regulator's annual reports and market reports to December 2018; telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2019; recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction and statistical overview

1.1 Broadband statistics

2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

5 Other fixed broadband services

5.1 Broadband over Powerline (BPL)

5.2 Fixed wireless broadband

6 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

O2 Czech Republic

Vodafone CR

Nej TV

RIO Media

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u9yanr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005373/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900