Freitag, 15.11.2019
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 Ticker-Symbol: CPD 
Frankfurt
15.11.19
08:04 Uhr
0,044 Euro
+0,001
+1,15 %
15.11.2019 | 17:52
Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Sale of Astroinvest Ukraine

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Sale of Astroinvest Ukraine

PR Newswire

London, November 15

Press Release15 November2019

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Sale ofAstroinvest Ukraine

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with Ukrinvest Group for the sale of AstroInvest Ukraine LLC for a total consideration of $1.2 million, bringing the total amount from the sale of legacy assets to $4m in recent weeks.

AstroInvest Ukraine LLC is one of two wholly owned subsidiaries, based in the East of Ukraine.

This Announcement has been issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Company.

ENDS

About
Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, Broker to Cadogan Petroleum plc

David Porter +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

© 2019 PR Newswire