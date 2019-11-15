Technavio has been monitoring the global amniocentesis needle market and the market is poised to grow by USD 31.6 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. In addition, innovations and developments in technology are anticipated to further boost the growth of the amniocentesis needle market.

Many women are encouraged to undergo non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures due to the introduction of preventive medicines and advances in the medical field. One such groundbreaking genetic test, the non-invasive prenatal diagnosis (NIPD) is gaining prominence as it can be done anytime during pregnancy without the risk of fetal loss. The increase in such maternity services and diagnostic procedures is driving the adoption of amniocentesis needles. Thus, the growing preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Amniocentesis Needle Market Companies:

BD

BD is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers Amniocentesis trays and BD SafetyGlide needles.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceutical Segment and Medical Segment. The company offers Cardinal Health amniocentesis trays' components and Amniocentesis trays.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is headquartered in the US and operates through various business segments, namely Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers Amniocentesis Tray w/Lido 1%.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers Amniocentesis Tray with 20G x 3" needle including 1/ea 22G x 1-1/2" and 1ea 25G x 5/8" needles and 1/ea 20G x 3 1/2" spinal needle.

Smiths Group plc

Smiths Group plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Smiths Medical, John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The company offers Portex Amniocentesis Trays.

Amniocentesis Needle Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Amniocentesis

Fetal blood transfusion

Amnioreduction

Others

Amniocentesis Needle Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

