Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880206 ISIN: US14149Y1082 Ticker-Symbol: CLH 
Tradegate
15.11.19
17:40 Uhr
50,50 Euro
+0,85
+1,70 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,37
50,52
18:37
50,34
50,54
18:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH
CARDINAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARDINAL HEALTH INC50,50+1,70 %