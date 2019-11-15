World Leading Auto-Tech Trade And Press Event Releases Full Schedule

AutoMobility LATM cements its role as a catalyst for industry progression over four days of agenda-setting programming

Line-up includes a special appearance by the Mayor of Los Angeles amongst breaking news, discussions and vehicle debuts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) released the full schedule for AutoMobility LA, where the world's newest vehicles will be unveiled and experts will discuss pressing mobility challenges and opportunities. The exclusive program, available to industry professionals and media runs from November 18-21, directly before the LA Auto Show opens to the public on November 22.

"AutoMobility LA has fast become a world-renowned platform for addressing critical issues and opportunities faced by our industry and related sectors including technology, entertainment and infrastructure," said Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "We are proud to provide a global stage for mobility's illuminati."

Hackathon helps solve for EV infrastructure and adoption

Monday, Nov. 18: winners of the AutoMobility LA Hackathon will be revealed and awarded from a prize pool of $20,000. The winners will have gone through an intense competition process, focusing on improving electrification in four key areas: smart-charging journey planning, improved performance, in-vehicle experience and use of vehicle location data. This year's AutoMobility LA Hackathon is presented by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and HERE Technologies, and co-sponsored by SiriusXM Connected Vehicle Services Inc. (a subsidiary of SiriusXM Holdings Inc).

Meeting of the minds reshaping and redefining mobility

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Industry leaders from Alexa Automotive at Amazon, Canoo, Faraday Future, The Kroger Co., NIO, Porsche Cars of North America, Zoox and more, address big questions about the future of transportation. Artificial intelligence, autonomy, electrification, micromobility and subscription models will feature as key themes in fireside chats, panels and press conferences, emceed this year by Joann Muller and Alison Snyder from Axios.

One of the largest tallies of debut vehicles in show history, with nearly half being all-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles

Wednesday, Nov. 20: Hotly anticipated announcements and vehicle reveals are the focus of the day with 2019 slated to have one of the largest lineup of debut vehicles at the show. Over 65 debut vehicles from automakers like BMW, Hyundai, Porsche, Toyota and Volkswagen and more are confirmed, with 40% of debuts set to be fully electric or plug-in hybrid models. A special appearance by the Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti; the 2019 AutoMobility LA Motoring Invitational Powered by Dodge; award announcements by the Hispanic Motor Press and the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year, complete the day.

Green-focus, networking and ancillary events round out the week

Thursday, Nov. 21 wraps AutoMobility LA with green award announcements - a fitting end following the alt-fuel reveals and conversations centered around sustainability. Rounding out the full program are the ancillary events AutoMobility LA lends its platform to, providing attendees access to industry leaders in design, marketing, and security. Ancillary events this year include the Securing Mobility Summit, the 2019 Auto Think Tank Conference, MediaPost's Marketing: Automotive LA, and the 2019 Car Design Forum LA.

For the full AutoMobility LA 2019 schedule, please visit https://automobilityla.com/schedule/.

Highlights include:

Monday, Nov. 18

AutoMobility LA Hackathon



Securing Mobility Summit



Auto Think Tank Conference



AutoMobility LA Networking Reception

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Fireside Chat: Faraday's Future: Transforming The Road of Future Mobility ( 9:00 AM )

Moderator: Tim Higgins , The Wall Street Journal . Speaker: Dr. Carsten Breitfeld , Faraday Future

Panel: "Hey AI, Where Are We Heading?" ( 9:35 AM )

Moderator: Joann Muller , Axios . Panelists: Chris Wenneman , Alexa Automotive at Amazon; Filip Brabec , Audi; Brian Rider , Clinc; Dr. Tao Liang, NIO

Vulog Press Conference ( 10:15 AM )

Panel: Trust is Everything in the Future of AVs ( 11:00 AM )

Moderator: Sasha Lekach , Mashable . Panelists: Steve Koenig , Consumer Technology Association; Stephen Surhigh , HARMAN International; Amitai Bin-Nun , Securing America's Future Energy; Bert Kaufman , Zoo

MediaPost 's Marketing: Automotive ( 11:00 AM )

Karma Automotive Press Conference ( 11:40 AM )

AutoMobility LA Hackathon Award Presentation ( 1:20 PM )

Panel: A.C.E.S.' Impact on Big Retail ( 1:55 PM )

Moderator: Keith Barry , Consumer Reports . Panelists: John Eichberger , Fuels Institute; Ed Hudson , The Kroger Co.; Patricia Valderrama , National Resources Defense Council; Daniel Segal , Simon Property Group

Fireside Chat: Racing The Future: How Porsche Sees the Road Ahead ( 2:30 PM )

Moderator: Kirsten Korosec , TechCrunch . Speaker: Klaus Zellmer , Porsche Cars North America

Panel: Sizing-Up Micromobility ( 3:25 PM )

Moderator: Levi Tillemann , WIRED . Panelists: Tarani Duncan , Micromobility; Euwyn Poon , Spin (Ford); Dmitry Shevelenko , Tortoise; Dr. Tarak Trivedi , UCLA Health

AEye Press Conference ( 3:55 PM )

Panel: California and Michigan : Collaborating on the Future of Mobility ( 4:15 PM )

Moderator: Trevor Pawl , Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Panelists: Tess Hatch , Bessemer Venture Partners; Robi Mitra , Bollinger Motors; Adam Jansen , Plug and Play Tech Center

AutoMobility LA Top Ten Automotive Startups Award Presentation ( 4:35 PM )

Fireside Chat: Replication vs. Innovation: New Business Models for Mobility ( 4:50 PM )

Moderator: Tim Stevens , CNET . Speaker: Ulrich Kranz , Canoo

Moderator: Tim Stevens, CNET. Speaker: Ulrich Kranz, Canoo

Dodge Power Breakfast: Celebrating 50 Years of Challenger Muscle ( 7:00 AM )

Hispanic Motor Press Awards ( 8:00 AM )

North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Award Finalists ( 8:10 AM )

Special Appearance by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ( 8:25 AM )

BMW Group Press Conference ( 9:00 AM )

Hyundai Press Conference ( 9:40 AM )

Mercedes-Benz Press Conference ( 10:10 AM )

Car Design Forum LA 2019 ( 10:30 AM )

Porsche Press Conference ( 10:50 AM )

Kia Press Conference ( 11:25 AM )

Toyota Press Conference ( 12:05 PM )

Volkswagen Press Conference ( 12:50 PM )

Mazda Press Conference ( 1:20 PM )

Alfa Romeo Media Reception ( 1:50 PM )

Acura Media Reception ( 2:20 PM )

Fiat Media Reception ( 3:10 PM )

Lincoln Media Reception ( 3:40 PM )

Chevrolet Media Reception ( 4:30 PM )

Genesis Press Conference ( 5:00 PM )

Car Design Night LA 2019 ( 6:30 PM )

) Thursday, Nov. 21

Fuel Cell Breakfast Presented by Toyota ( 7:30 AM )

Green Car Awards Press Conference ( 8:25 AM )

Following AutoMobility LA, doors will open to the public for the 2019 LA Auto Show, taking place Nov. 22-Dec. 1 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The LA Auto Show continues to be one of the biggest annual gatherings in Los Angeles, with ten jam-packed days of test drives, new and custom vehicle showcases, celebrity sightings, sharable moments, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

To register for AutoMobility LA, please visit http://automobilityla.com/register/.

For additional information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and http://laautoshow.com/.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products, and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

