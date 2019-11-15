Technavio has been monitoring the global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.61 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 131-page research report with TOC on "Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Embolization coils, Balloon and stent-assisted coils, Access and delivery devices, Aneurysm clips, and Flow diversion devices), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing frequency of unruptured intracranial aneurysm (UIAs) detection. In addition, the rising focus on new product launches is anticipated to further boost the growth of the aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market.

The detection rate of UIAs is improving with technological advances in digital subtraction angiography, MRA, and CTA. Electrocardiogram-gated 4DCTA have specific features to detect aneurysm pulsations with the cardiac cycle. The increasing number of UIA detectors in advanced CT offers better contrast bolus timing, higher resolution, and thinner collimation. This improves the detection of UIAs using aneurysm coiling and embolization devices. Thus, the increasing frequency of unruptured intracranial aneurysm (UIAs) detection is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market Companies:

Acandis GmbH

Acandis GmbH is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Intracranial aneurysms, Ischaemic strokes, Intracranial stenosis, Catheters, and Training services. The company offers ACCERO Stent, ACCLINO flex plus Stent, and DERIVO Embolisation Device.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical devices. The company offers PULSERIDER Device, GALAXY G3 MINI microcoil, ASCENT Occlusion Balloon Catheter, and ENVOY DA Distal Access Guiding Catheter.

Medtronic

Medtronic is headquartered in Ireland and has the business operation under various business segments, namely Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers Hyperform and HyperGlide occlusion balloon system, Axium Detachable Coils, and Pipeline Flex Embolization Device.

Penumbra, Inc.

Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Neuro and Vascular. The company offers Penumbra SMART COIL, Penumbra Coil 400, and BENCHMARK 071.

Stryker

Stryker is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The company offers Neuroform EZ Stent System, Neuroform Atlas Stent System, TransForm Occlusion Balloon Catheter, and Surpass Streamline Flow Diverter.

Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Embolization coils

Balloon and stent-assisted coils

Access and delivery devices

Aneurysm clips

Flow diversion devices

Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

