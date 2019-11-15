Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2019
Achtung Rekord-News! Quartalszahlen veröffentlicht!
15.11.2019 | 18:43
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 15

15 November 2019

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company)
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 90,469 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 342.12 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following the settlement of this purchase on 19 November 2019 the issued share capital of the Company will be 175,964,773 Ordinary shares, excluding 17,047,069 which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 8.8% of the Company's total issued share capital (193,011,842 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 175,964,773 with effect from settlement on 19 November 2019 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639

