NCSP Group's Staff Appointments

November 15, 2019

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) reports that, following a meeting of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP on November 14, 2019, Nikolay Vitalievich Melnikov was appointed Deputy General Director for Finance and Economics of PJSC NCSP.

N.V. Melnikov is an economist by education, graduated from Khabarovsk State Academy of Economics and Law with a degree in accounting and auditing. Previously, he held senior positions in organizations of the PJSC Transneft system (Transneft Terminal, Transneft Service, LLC).

Sergey Vasilyevich Panyuta was appointed to the position of the Head of the Center for the Organization of Procurement Activities and Material Resources Management of the PJSC NCSP Group of Companies.

S.V. Panyuta is an economic manager, he graduated from Taganrog State Radio Engineering University with a degree in economics and enterprise management (in mechanical engineering and instrument engineering). Previously, he held the post of Deputy Head of the Center for the Organization of Procurement Activities and Material Resources Management of PJSC NCSP Group of Companies.

