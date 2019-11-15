Technavio has been monitoring the global automated barriers and bollards market and the market is poised to grow by USD 294.5 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Analysis Report by Product (Boom barriers, and Bollards), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of automatic tolling systems. In addition, the integration of automated barriers and bollards with other security systems is anticipated to further boost the growth of the automated barriers and bollards market.

The increase in automatic tolling systems or electronic toll collection (ETC) systems to automate the process of toll collection is driving the demand for automatic barriers as they are used at tolling booths to restrict or allow vehicles to pass. ETC systems minimize overhead toll charges, as they eliminate the need for personnel at the toll booth, and also help reduce congestion. Thus, the increasing adoption of automatic tolling systems will boost the demand for automated barriers and bollards leading to the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Companies:

Automatic Systems

Automatic Systems is headquartered in Belgium and operates the business under various segments such as Pedestrian Products, Vehicle Products, and Passenger Products. The company offers BL 45A/F Vehicle Barrier, TOLLPLUS 262, and M40 series.

Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd.

Avon Barrier Corporation Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following segments: Barriers, Road Blockers, Gates, and Others. The company offers EB450 Parking Barrier, EB950CR Armstrong Barrier, and SB970CR Scimitar Bollard.

CAME

CAME is headquartered in Italy and operates the business operation under various product segments, namely Gate Automation Garage door and Road Barriers, Sensitive Area Protection, Gate and door intercom systems, and Others. The company offers GARD Brushless, GARD 5000, and G6 EVO: AUTOMATIC.

Frontier Pitts Ltd.

Frontier Pitts Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following segments: Gates, Barriers, Bollards, and Others. The company offers PAS 68 Terra Ultimate Barrier and IWA 14 Terra Universal Bollard.

Nice S.p.A.

Nice S.p.A. is headquartered in Italy and offers products through the following segments: Swing gates, Garage doors, Road barriers, and Others. The company provides rugged and weather-proof automated boom barriers.

Automated Barriers and Bollards Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Boom barriers

Bollards

Automated Barriers and Bollards Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

