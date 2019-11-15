The cable assembly market size is poised to grow by USD 59.92 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

In comparison to copper wires, optical fibers offer faster data transmission, greater bandwidth, and minimal data loss. Optical fibers also enable distortion-free signals with high transmission rates and can withstand harsh external environments, ensuring high durability. fiber optics have become immensely popular, with an ever-increasing number of network operators upgrading their existing networks to such optical technologies.

As per Technavio, the advent of high-speed cable assemblies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Cable Assembly Market: Advent of High-Speed Cable Assemblies

Consistent innovations by market vendors have led to the emergence of high-speed cable assemblies. Several vendors in the market are offering high-speed cable assemblies for servers, storages, computers, switches, and other data and communication devices. With the increasing adoption of computers and data centers, the demand for such high-speed cable assemblies will increase over the forecast period. This is one of the key trends influencing the growth of the global cable assembly market size.

"Other factors such as the growth in data centers, and increasing demand from the aerospace and defense industry will have a significant impact on the growth of the cable assembly market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Cable Assembly Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the cable assembly marketby application (automotive, consumer electronics, telecom and datacom, industrial, aerospace and defense, and other applications), product (application-specific, rectangular, RF, circular, fiber optics, and other products), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the cable assembly market share in APAC can be attributed to the strong growth of end-user industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, telecom, and manufacturing in developing countries across the region.

