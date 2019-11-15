DLive Surpasses CryptoKitties With More than 100k Unique Users

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2019 / DLive - the blockchain-based, decentralized live-streaming service - recently surpassed the decentralized application (dapp) CryptoKitties (Total unique users: 86,861) in total unique users - moving into 7th among the top 10 dapps concerning total unique users. DLive, which is built on the Tendermint-based Lino Network, also recently topped Dapp.com's active user rankings (total unique users: 138,465) with more than (6,761 on 11th November, 26k on 6th November) users in the last 24 hours.

"We are very glad our dapp, which is also the first dapp on Lino, shows healthy growth in terms of user base. Dapp.com's ranking and verification prove our performance and show clearly Lino Network is among first-tier public chains." said by Wilson Wei, CEO and co-founder of Lino Network.

Dapp.com, a leading blockchain application and on-chain analysis platform, presents data and market insights into 9 different blockchain networks. DLive's ascendance up the Dapp.com charts is, in part, fueled by the growing appeal of censorship-resistant streaming applications that provide new monetization avenues for their content creators.

Lino Network, founded in July 2017, has raised over $20 million from ZhenFund, DFund, and INBlockchain with the vision of becoming the "YouTube and Twitch of Blockchain." DLive is Lino's first app and is the product of converging the transparency, monetization, and censorship-resistance of blockchains with generational streaming services - an ambitious proposition that has hit paydirt so far.

Notably, DLive recently attracted one of the world's most popular YouTube stars, PewDiePie, to its platform, along with a large chunk of his 102 million-strong entourage of followers. According to DLive, the platform surged 67 percent in monthly active users in the month following his arrival, accruing more than 5 million viewers and 70k streamers at the time.

Since then, DLive has continued on its upward growth trajectory.

DLive has captured a vast audience of blockchain enthusiasts and mainstream consumers of online streaming content. According to StreamLabs' Q2 2019 Report, DLive encompasses close to 150k unique channels, 34.2 million hours of content watched, and more average channel viewership than Mixer.com in Q2 alone.

"Community on DLive are supportive and comparatively blockchain literate, we look forward to having the largest blockchain streaming community grow with Lino Blockchain as we are getting ready to launch mainnet in Q4 2019.," said Wilson. "We hope more content creators, viewers and developers can witness how Lino blockchain revolutionizes the content industry."

Moving forward, DLive has ambitious plans to further galvanize the public's excitement for a decentralized, blockchain-based competitor to Twitch and other streaming mediums. And the platform's recent signing of Matt Craig, one of the biggest FIFA streamers, to an exclusive deal is a testament to DLive's vision for the future.

About DLive

DLive is a decentralized live streaming platform built on the testnet of Lino blockchain. DLive utilizes the Lino blockchain to incentivize both content creators and viewers. DLive believes that all rewards belong to platform participants, and does not take cuts or charge any fees to content creators. Currently, DLive has more than 5 million MAU with more than 125000 active streamers. To learn more about DLive, please visit here, and the press kit here.

About Lino Network

Lino Network is a public blockchain designed to support the value-sharing content economy. Explicitly tailored to maximize long-term economic growth for content creators, viewers, and contributors of all kinds, Lino's testnet has been one of the most active blockchains in the world. DLive is the first application on Lino Network, which is expected to launch its mainnet in Q4 2019. For more information please visit lino.network

About Dapp.com

Dapp.com is a leading data analysis and aggregation site for on-chain metrics and dapp usage across 9 different blockchains. The platform is on the bleeding-edge of decentralized market developments, providing in-depth monthly reports and unique insights into an emerging technology market.

