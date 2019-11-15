2019 Disability Matters Europe Conference: Award Honorees

HIGHLAND BEACH, Florida, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Springboard Consulting, LLC is pleased to announce the 2019 Disability Matters Europe honorees. Winners are as follows in the categories of:

MARKETPLACE Accor Group

Disneyland Paris

Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd

TOMI WORLD







WORKFORCE KPMG UK

SAP Brasil Ltda.















WORKPLACE American International Group UK Limited



J.P. Morgan

Procter & Gamble







STEPS-TO-SUCCESS HSBC Holdings Plc





The honorees represent the Gold Standard when it comes to the commitment required, and actions necessary, to successfully mainstream disability in the European workforce, workplace and marketplace. These corporate honorees serve as the role models all organizations should strive to become. In recognition of each these company's programs, initiatives and educational efforts related to disability, this year's winners were honored at Springboard Consulting's 7th annual Disability Matters Europe Conference & Awards held on 12-14 November 2019, at Cisco International Limited, Feltham, United Kingdom.



In addition to celebrating our honorees and learning about their journeys to success, attendees were further educated by subject matter experts across the spectrum of disability. This year's Conference, hosted by Cisco International Limited, inspired attendees with two outstanding and inspirational keynote speakers: Marc Woods, Founding Partner of Equiida, Paralympic Medalist, Author, and Lisa Pearce, Chief Executive, British Wheelchair Basketball.

Springboard believes when a company says, "we are committed to diversity;" it is similar to inviting diverse segments of the population to a party. Yet, when a company says, "we are committed to inclusion;" it is similar to asking those individuals to dance. We encourage European business leaders from across their enterprise to attend future Disability Matters Europe conferences to be educated, inspired, network, celebrate and commit to the full-inclusion of individuals with disabilities in the workforce, workplace and marketplace.

To learn more about this event, attend, or become a sponsor, visit >> https://consultspringboard.com/disability-matters/2019dmeur/.

ABOUT SPRINGBOARD CONSULTING

Founded in 2005, Springboard is recognized as the expert in mainstreaming disability in the global workforce, workplace and marketplace. Serving corporations and organizations throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, Springboard has become a trusted partner in relation to disability issues and initiatives across virtually every business category. Springboard annually honors exemplary organizational initiatives that promote the outreach, support & engagement of people with disabilities as employees and as consumers though the Disability Matters Awards.

www.consultspringboard.com

Contact:

Ivette Lopez

1-973-813-7260

ivette@consultspringboard.com

