AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces the Launch of the AMPD Remote Render Service and a Multi-Year Deal with Emmy Award-Winning Animation Studio, Bardel Entertainment

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2019 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is proud to announce the rollout of its AMPD Remote Render Service, which will be utilized by Bardel Entertainment to render animated television and movie content such as the hugely popular Adult Swim series, Rick and Morty. Rendering for animated content is the process through which two-dimensional or three-dimensional images are generated for the screen from a computer, using huge amounts of computer processing power.

The AMPD Remote Render Service enables studios such as Bardel to access thousands of cores of processing power without the large capital costs associated with building their own data centers. Current cloud render solutions represent significant challenges for animation studios due to the predominance of preemptible instances (where render jobs may get arbitrarily interrupted), slower connection speeds associated with sending data over the internet, and the overall significantly higher cost.

The AMPD Remote Render Service differs from cloud rendering by providing dedicated infrastructure with the latest CPU technology (in this case AMD Rome™ processors), low-latency networking with direct fiber access to the studios, no chance for render job disruption, and all of this at a much lower cost than cloud render.

The AMPD Remote Render Service runs out of AMPD's first green data center in Vancouver, BC, Canada (DC1) where systems in the data center capture heat generated by the servers and repurpose it to heat the surrounding building, while producing clean drinking water from the air conditioning systems.

This contract with Bardel Entertainment is expected to generate in excess of $1.2M in revenue over three years and marks the first of many exciting opportunities for AMPD to support innovation in digital media.

"As we continue to grow and take on larger projects, we need to increase our render capacity. Building out the render in our studio facility didn't make sense when taking into consideration the cost and space requirements of building out a data center required to host the servers. We investigated several alternative render solutions, but AMPD's Remote Render Service offered an efficient and flexible way to secure the render capabilities we needed. With their long-term knowledge and experience in the industry, AMPD was able to create an innovative, tailored solution in ways that few companies could." said Rick Mischel, CEO, Bardel Entertainment Inc.

The AMPD Remote Render Service is expected to go live in January 2020.

"We are very excited to have Bardel Entertainment as the first customer of the new service. We have had the opportunity to work with some of the best people in the industry at Bardel to design a superior, ground-breaking solution for animation and VFX studios. We are huge fans of the exceptional content that Bardel creates, with innovative shows like Netflix's Dragon Prince and the 2D hit Rick and Morty, and thrilled to see that exceptional level of shows rendered on AMPD servers. How cool is that?" said Anthony Brown, CEO and co-founder of AMPD Ventures.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and compute solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization.

We seek Safe Harbor.

About Bardel Entertainment

The Emmy Award®-winning studio, Bardel Entertainment Inc. has been the leading animation service provider in North America for over 30 years due to its stellar reputation built on three core values: quality, creativity and innovation. Bardel has over 500 employees in two state-of-the-art studios, one in Vancouver and one in Kelowna, Canada. Currently, Bardel is producing content for a diverse slate of top-level collaborators including Netflix, Cartoon Network, Rick and Morty LLC, and Warner Brothers. Bardel also produces feature films, prime time series, kids and preschool TV series, as well as projects for SVOD and VOD platforms. In 2015, Bardel was acquired by Italy-based Rainbow Group, one of the largest animation studios and licensors in the world.

For more information, please contact info@ampd.tech

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566787/AMPD-Ventures-Inc-Announces-the-Launch-of-the-AMPD-Remote-Render-Service-and-a-Multi-Year-Deal-with-Emmy-Award-Winning-Animation-Studio-Bardel-Entertainment