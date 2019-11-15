Web Presence: Janik Roskovani Marks Six Months of Plank & Stone

Six months on from launch, Janik Roskovani's new business, Plank & Stone, continues to go from strength to strength

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2019 / First announced earlier this year and launched in May, Janik Roskovani is now coming up on six months of success at Plank & Stone, the Los Angeles 'one-stop-shop' which allows clients to dream, design, and build their perfect home, office, store, or restaurant. Co-founded by Roskovani alongside his partner, Mia Trudeau, Janik marks a triumphant first six months for the pair's new venture.

"We opened Plank & Stone to the public at the end of May this year," Roskovani explains, "at 729 North La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles, California."

Janik Roskovani and Plank & Stone's first retail location, the business is marketed as a one-stop-shop where designers, builders, and developers can find the space to work together to price their projects while also selecting their flooring, tile, stone, wall art, and other finishes.

"Our vision was to only offer materials and finishes with a strong reputation in the industry for quality and dependability," reveals Janik Roskovani, "as well as being fresh and unique to the marketplace."

Together, and just six months on, Trudeau and Roskovani have perfectly achieved this, with Plank & Stone also offering clients the ability to realize their dreams and complete their projects with JR Builders, the qualified, licensed contracting firm owned and operated by Roskovani himself.

"We took several months to source our vendors and to become fully knowledgeable about their products before launching Plank & Stone," Janik explains, "and I believe that's been reflected in our success during our first six months of business."

"Mia and I share a great passion for home remodeling," he goes on, "which is precisely why we wanted to share that with the world, and it was with this in mind that the idea for Plank & Stone was originally born."

Half a year on, Janik Roskovani, he says, hasn't looked back. "I'm now looking forward to the next six months," he adds, wrapping up, "and the many more months and years to come moving forward into 2020, 2021, and beyond."

Born and raised just outside of Prague in the Czech Republic, Janik Roskovani moved to the United States in 1996 with an appreciation of luxury home renovations and high-profile commercial builds instilled into him by his father at an early age. Recognized as one of the top 10 contractors in Los Angeles by the LA Times, and, thanks to a reputation for impeccable taste, tact, integrity, creativity, and unparalleled professionalism, Roskovani now represents a staple of luxury design in the region.

To find out more about Plank & Stone, visit https://plankandstone.com/.

