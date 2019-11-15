Technavio has been monitoring the global explosive detection equipment market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.10 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005382/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global explosive detection equipment market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 133-page research report with TOC on "Explosive Detection Equipment Market Analysis Report by Application (Hand-held detectors, Ground-mounted screeners, and Vehicle-mounted screeners), by Geography (APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the enhanced security mandate of authorities. In addition, the advent of wearable explosive detection equipment is anticipated to further boost the growth of the explosive detection equipment market.

Increase in weapons and radiological materials and smuggling of explosives is encouraging the development of powerful technologies such as explosive detection equipment. In addition, security agencies are encouraged to enhance their security planning. The preventive security planning by security agencies involves the deployment of anti-explosive detectors and scanners in the aviation, offshore oil and gas transport, air cargo supply chain, and maritime sectors. Thus, the enhanced security mandate of authorities is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Explosive Detection Equipment Market Companies:

Chemring Group

Chemring Group is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under various segments such as Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetics. The company offers Husky mounted detection system (HMDS) and Groundshark.

Cobham

Cobham is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business units: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The company offers Vallon MINEHOUND VMR3.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems is headquartered in the US and operates the business operation under various business segments, namely Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The company offers Fido X3 and identiFINDER R440.

L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, Communication Systems, and Sensor Systems. The company offers eXaminer 3DX.

Smiths Group

Smiths Group is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The company offers HI-SCAN 7555aX and HI-SCAN 10080 XCT.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Explosive Detection Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Hand-held detectors

Ground-mounted screeners

Vehicle-mounted screeners

Explosive Detection Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials are:

Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market Global Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market by application (infrastructure, border security, and public safety, defense, and airport, transportation, and logistics security) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005382/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com