Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance: CARB To Host Truck and Bus Webinar

Tune in and get educated on the upcoming standards or face the possibility of registration denial

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2019 / Over the past several years, the California Air Resources Board has implemented several comprehensive regulations to control emissions from heavy duty, diesel engines operating in California.

Currently, heavy diesel trucks over 14,000 pounds GVWR operating in California must meet strict in-use standards or face stiff citations from the state. Starting January 1, 2020, any vehicle not meeting the in-use standards will be denied DMV registration and may be subject to additional fines.

In order to help fleet operators understand the requirements, CARB has hosted several meetings throughout the state providing comprehensive overviews of the standards as well as direct insight into incentive and grant opportunities.

Keeping in line with their existing outreach strategies as the registration ban deadline draws near, CARB is offering a free webinar on Monday, November 18 to help fleet operators understand the requirements and other opportunities that may exist for compliance assistance.

The webinar will provide information on how to comply with CARB diesel regulations with an emphasis on what is currently required for compliance now and into the immediate future.

Particular attention will be paid to recent changes and updates in several laws.

Fleets are expected to understand what is anticipated in 2020 and establish an on-going appreciation for the increasingly stringent in-use, heavy duty truck standards they must meet to continue operation.

Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance is an active participant in CARB outreach events and has helped thousands of fleet operators locate and finance CARB compliant equipment from dealerships throughout the country.

Crossroads Staff will be on-hand during and after the webinar to answer questions about the upcoming standards and eligibility requirements for grants, incentives and other government guaranteed financing programs.

Fleets should make time to tune in and get educated on the upcoming standards or face the possibility of registration denial and stiff monetary penalties.

Contact Crossroads today for more information.

See webinar registration information below:

Compliance Options and Reporting Requirements for 2019 and Beyond (MS521.9)

This course gives you the information you need about how to comply with CARB diesel regulations with an emphasis on what you need to do to be compliant now, 2019 & beyond. There are important deadlines this year and on January 1, 2020. Particular attention will be paid to recent changes and updates in several laws.

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 8:30 AM - 11:00 AM PST

GoToWebinar Registration

If you're unable to join the live webinar, you can watch a previously recorded session here:

Course 521.9 - Diesel Truck & Bus 2019 Compliance Options and Reporting Requirements

About California ARB

The California Air Resources Board (ARB) has issued several regulations covering on-road, off-road, stationary and portable diesel engines. The complexity of these standards can make it difficult to ensure a fleet is in compliance. ARB has already assessed Millions of dollars in fines and settlements for non-compliance with these regulations.

Currently, fleets are being prevented from registering vehicles that have been tagged by ARB for non-compliance. This is any heavy-duty diesel truck over 26,000 pounds GVWR that is not equipped with a diesel particulate matter (PM) control device from either Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) or an aftermarket provider. Vehicles from 14,001 to 26,000 pounds GVWR must also meet strict in-use standards to receive operational authority from the California DMV.

For more information visit: https://arb.ca.gov

About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance

Founded in 2006, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance is your professional partner in the transportation industry. We listen to our customers, work to understand their needs and strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital and positively impacts their business. Our expertise in underwriting, collateral evaluation and asset re-marketing facilitate solutions that maximize the competitive advantages of our customers in the market. For more information visit: https://www.crlease.com

For news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Matt Schrap

213-361-7588

mschrap@crlease.com

SOURCE: Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566806/CARB-To-Host-Truck-and-Bus-Webinar