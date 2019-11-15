Web Presence: David Walsh Shares Impressive Business Background

Leading technologist David Walsh, from Bronxville, New York, reflects on more than 25 years of experience in growing businesses and leading public companies

BRONXVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2019 / From his founding of IXNET and Voyager Networks in 1995 to his arranged buyout of IPC Communications 2 years later, taking iXnet public and selling to Global Crossing in 2000 for $3.75B moving on to become one of the founding partners at private equity firm One Equity Partners in 2001 where he stayed for the next 12 years responsible for their telecom, fintech and technology investments, David Walsh has always been active in creating transformational technology and building shareholder value.

Holding a number of executive positions at global technology and telecommunications organizations for more than two and a half decades, and with numerous board memberships also to his name, Walsh, from Bronxville, New York, provides a look back on his impressive career to date.

Most recently while CEO of Genband, David Walsh co-founded Kandy.io and orchestrated the merger of Genband with Sonus forming Ribbon Communications "RBBN" in October 2017. Kandy provides a white label CPaaS platform for carriers and ISV's., explains Walsh. The business, he says, allows clients to integrate voice, video, messaging, chat, and collaboration into any app, service, or business process.

Prior to Genband, David Walsh was a senior partner at private equity business One Equity Partners - OEP for 12 years. He joined OEP as it was forming in 2001 and was responsible for their telecom, fintech and technology investments. In addition to his investment experience, Walsh held several senior executive operating positions including CEO of Moneyline Telerate, President and COO of Global Crossing, CEO of IXNET and EVP at IPC Communications. In his earlier career, Walsh founded IXNET, Inc., the financial industry's first Extranet and Voyager Networks a pioneer in the web hosting market. Bronxville-based David Walsh held other fintech positions at the New York Commodities and Futures Exchanges, Garban - Garvin Guybutler, and Drexel Burham Lambert Trading Corp.

The leading technologist also boasts past and present board positions with names including NexTone Communications, Netas Telekomünikasyon, A.S., Moneyline Telerate, Inc., Inertech, LLC, Telwares, Inc., Nextpoint Networks, Inc., WestCom Corporation, IPC Information Systems, IXNET, Savvis, Inc., and Pax8.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566866/David-Walsh-Shares-Impressive-Business-Background