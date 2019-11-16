Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Samstag, 16.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
Millionenauftrag für Microcap! Entsprechende Reaktion am Montag erwartet…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 660200 ISIN: DE0006602006 Ticker-Symbol: G1A 
Xetra
15.11.19
17:35 Uhr
29,240 Euro
+0,260
+0,90 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GEA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEA GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,160
29,300
15.11.
29,170
29,310
15.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GEA GROUP
GEA GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEA GROUP AG29,240+0,90 %