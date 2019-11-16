The global fish processing equipment market size is poised to grow by USD 181.11 million during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 143-page research report with TOC on "Fish processing equipment Market Analysis Report by deployment (filleting and skinning equipment, de-heading and gutting equipment, grading equipment, scaling equipment, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America) 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising focus on preventing fish products from deterioration. Also, the several applications of fish processing waste as source of protein are anticipated to further boost the growth of the fish processing equipment market.

Fish are highly perishable and rots more rapidly compared to any other food item. Thus, it becomes extremely important to process and preserve the fish properly to maintain its nutritional attributes and prevent wastage. Fish processing helps preserve fish for longer periods. Various heat treatment methods such as canning and smoking are used in fish processing. As a result, the demand for fish processing equipment such as fish slicing equipment, skinning equipment, smoking equipment will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Five Fish Processing Equipment Companies:

Arenco AB

Arenco AB has business operations under various segments, which include match production, fish processing, packaging machinery, and subcontracting. The company offers a wide range of fish processing machinery such as elevators and hoppers, feeders, filleting machines and options, head cutting machines and options, and skinning machines.

GEA Group AG

GEA Group AG operates its business through two segments, namely business area equipment, and business area solutions. The company offers Brine Preparation Equipment, Emulsifying Equipment, Massaging Tumbling Equipment, Defrosting Tumbling, Injecting Equipment, and Tenderizing Equipment for meat, poultry, and fish.

KM Fish Machinery AS

KM Fish Machinery AS provides land-based and onboard fish processing solutions. The company offers various fish processing equipment for washing, gutting, grading, and freezing of fish.

Marel

Marel has business operations under various segments, such as poultry, meat, fish, and others. The company's key offerings in the fish processing equipment market include MS2720 Deheading Machine and FleXicut machines used for fish processing.

Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH Co. KG

Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH Co. KG offers machinery for fish and poultry processing. It also offers separator technology for separating soft and solid components from meat, poultry, fish, fruits, and vegetables. The company offers equipment for harvesting, bleeding/chilling, gutting, de-scaling, cleaning, scrubbing, heading, filleting, splitting, trimming, skinning, and other functions.

Fish Processing Equipment Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Filleting and skinning equipment

De-heading and gutting equipment

Grading equipment

Scaling equipment

Others

Fish Processing Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

APAC

North America

MEA

South America

