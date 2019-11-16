HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc.: Hawkeye Further Amends Its Barkerville Property Agreements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2019 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK)(Frankfurt:HGT) ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): announces that subsequent to an original news release dated November 8, 2019 (news release No. 235 - 2019), the Company has entered into a second amending agreement (the "Second Amending Agreement") to amend six separate Sale and Purchase Agreements (the "SAPA Agreements") with the Vendor of HAWKEYE's six Barkerville properties all located in the Cariboo Mining Division and situated within fifteen (15) to thirty-five (35) kilometres south-southeast of the town of Barkerville, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE and the Vendor agreed to amend the SAPA Agreements for the Company's 2-Aces, Keithley Creek, Cariboo Valley, Seller Creek, Cariboo Lake and Swift River properties (the "Properties") which all have received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance so the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Properties.

Under the terms of the Second Amending Agreement the Vendor and the Company have agreed to increase the Original Cash Payment of $44,000 to $90,000 (the "Amended Cash Payment"). The Company has agreed to issue the Vendor 1,800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share in lieu of making the Amended Cash Payment and issue the 500,000 shares (the "Share Payment Shares") issuable under terms of the SAPA Agreements for a total issuance of 2,300,000 shares.

Upon the Company receiving TSX Venture Exchange acceptance for the Second Amending Agreement, issuing the Amended Cash Payment Shares and Share Payment shares (2,300,000), the Vendor will transfer 100% title in the Properties to the Purchaser within seven (7) days of receiving TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Second Amending Agreement is subject to regulatory approval and the shares will be subject to a four month plus one day hold period from closing.

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada.

