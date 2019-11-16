Technavio has been monitoring the global mercury analyzer market and the market is poised to grow by USD 91.54 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 117-page research report with TOC on "Mercury Analyzer Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Environmental testing, Food agriculture, and Healthcare), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increased government involvement in controlling and monitoring of environmental pollution. In addition, the growing focus on the manufacture of high-quality food products is anticipated to further boost the growth of the mercury analyzer market.

Mercury emissions in the environment can be contributed to several agents such as fireworks, laboratory chemicals, coal-burning power plants, incinerators, hazardous waste combustions, and batteries. Growing concerns over the negative environmental effects of mercury emission are leading governments to enforce stringent regulations through the implementation of environmental pollution control programs. This is driving the adoption of mercury analyzers to monitor and control mercury emissions. Thus, the increased government involvement in controlling and monitoring of environmental pollution is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Mercury Analyzer Market Companies:

Analytik Jena AG

Analytik Jena AG is headquartered in Germany and operates under the business segment: Unified business segment. The company offers mercur DUO plus, which is a mercury analyzer.

envea

envea is headquartered in France and offers products through the business unit: Unified business segment. The company offers Mercury LabAnalyzer 254 analyzer.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Japan and operates the business operation under various product segments, namely Science Medical Systems, Electronic Device Systems, Industrial Systems, and Advanced Industrial Products. The company offers HIRANUMA Mercury Analyzer HG-400.

PerkinElmer Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Discovery Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The company offers FIMS 100 Flow Injection Mercury System, which is an easy-to-operate mercury analyzer.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The company offers Model 80i Mercury Analyzer.

Mercury Analyzer End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Environmental testing

Food and agriculture

Healthcare

Mercury Analyzer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

