Technavio has been monitoring the global sinus dilation devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.2 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global sinus dilation devices market 2019-2023

Read the 131-page research report with TOC on "Sinus Dilation Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Balloon sinus dilation devices, Endoscopes, Sinus stents, and Surgical instruments), by Procedure (standalone sinus dilation and hybrid sinus dilation), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic sinusitis. In addition, technological advances in sinusitis treatment are anticipated to further boost the growth of the sinus dilation devices market.

Chronic sinusitis can cause inflammation and swelling of cavities around the nasal passages or sinuses. Patients who become resistant to non-surgical medications such as oral steroids, antibiotics, and decongestants require surgical intervention or maximum medical arrangement to subside the symptoms and cure them. This is driving the demand for sinus dilation as it is a safe and effective procedure for treating chronic sinusitis. Thus, the growing prevalence of chronic sinusitis is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Sinus Dilation Devices Market Companies:

Intersect ENT, Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under the business segment: Unified business segment. The company offers PROPEL Sinus Implant, PROPEL Mini Dissolvable Sinus Implant, and PROPEL Contour Sinus Implant.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Consumer. The company offers RELIEVA SCOUT Multi-Sinus Dilation System, RELIEVA SPINPLUS Balloon Sinuplasty System, and RELIEVA ULTIRRA Sinus Balloon Catheter.

Medtronic

Medtronic is headquartered in Ireland and operates the business operation under various business segments, namely Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. The company offers NuVent EM Balloon Sinus Dilation System and Hydrodebrider Endoscopic Sinus Irrigation System.

Olympus Corporation

Olympus Corporation is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, and Imaging. The company offers 4 mm ULTRA Sinuscopes, Rigid HD 4mm Sinuscopes, and ENDORIZON SINUSCOPE.

Smith Nephew plc

Smith Nephew plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Orthopedics, Sports Medicine ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers VENTERA, which is a balloon dilation system.

Sinus Dilation Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Balloon sinus dilation devices

Endoscopes

Sinus stents

Surgical instruments

Sinus Dilation Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

