The agreement was signed by Tariq Atiq, DGM - Transaction & Public Sector Banking, Bank Muscat and Fahad Saleh Al Sahib, General Manager, Al Ramooz Group, recently and comes as part of the bank's initiative to on-board more corporates to the digital solutions and services provided by the bank. Corporate Internet Banking is a payments solution. As a trusted banking partner, Bank Muscat remains committed to supporting large corporates and institutions in smoothly transitioning towards efficient technology-focused processes.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...