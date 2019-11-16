The World Health Organization (WHO) says ambient (outdoor air) pollution is a major cause of death and disease globally, with an estimated 4.2 million premature deaths per year, mainly from heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer and acute respiratory infections in children. The report concluded that "the main sectors for air pollution emissions in Punjab are power, industry and transport. As early as 2005, when the federal government adopted the Pakistan Clean Air Programme, emissions from vehicles, industry, the burning of solid waste and natural dust were identified as the major sources of air pollution.

